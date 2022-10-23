Global Alert News - #376 - Dane Wigington

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday October 22, 2022. Dane covers all of the U.S. west and mid-west is in severe drought, and it's moving eastward. The Mississippi River is drying up, just like the Colorado River and all rivers in the western U.S. These droughts are all over the planet now. People don't realize what the climate engineers do. They create flash floods, chemical ice nucleated "snow" and ice. Climate engineering is killing trees, insects, and all life on our planet.
