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Redpill: Disinform This
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264 views • May 06, 2022
[Bidan]’s Ministry Of Truth Buffoon
* Disinformation czar has spent years repeating Dem talking points.
* Parents worried about CRT are ‘disinformers’.
* Mothers fighting for their kids’ education are now being smeared.
Big Gubment’s Collusion With Big Tech
* Missouri and Louisiana file lawsuit against administration.
* AG Schmitt: [Bidan], Psaki, Fauci censored truthful COVID information on lab-leak theory, efficacy of masks.
Redpills:
“Again, hard to know whether this is absurd or sinister — or both.”
“Probably the signature [Bidan] administration mixture of the two.”
“Biden is so obviously not present that he seems harmless, but actually he’s highly aggressive and cruel.”
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 May 2022
* Disinformation czar has spent years repeating Dem talking points.
* Parents worried about CRT are ‘disinformers’.
* Mothers fighting for their kids’ education are now being smeared.
Big Gubment’s Collusion With Big Tech
* Missouri and Louisiana file lawsuit against administration.
* AG Schmitt: [Bidan], Psaki, Fauci censored truthful COVID information on lab-leak theory, efficacy of masks.
Redpills:
“Again, hard to know whether this is absurd or sinister — or both.”
“Probably the signature [Bidan] administration mixture of the two.”
“Biden is so obviously not present that he seems harmless, but actually he’s highly aggressive and cruel.”
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 May 2022
Keywords
free speechcensorshiplibertytucker carlson1st amendmentfirst amendmentjoe bidenhunter bidenfreedom of speechtyrannydepartment of homeland securityred pillsuppressionanthony faucicritical race theorybiden crime familylaptop from helljen psakilab leak theoryasra nomanieric schmittdisinformation governance boardnina jankowiczmask efficacy
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