BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Redpill: Disinform This
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
1018 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
264 views • May 06, 2022
[Bidan]’s Ministry Of Truth Buffoon
* Disinformation czar has spent years repeating Dem talking points.
* Parents worried about CRT are ‘disinformers’.
* Mothers fighting for their kids’ education are now being smeared.

Big Gubment’s Collusion With Big Tech
* Missouri and Louisiana file lawsuit against administration.
* AG Schmitt: [Bidan], Psaki, Fauci censored truthful COVID information on lab-leak theory, efficacy of masks.

Redpills:
“Again, hard to know whether this is absurd or sinister — or both.”
“Probably the signature [Bidan] administration mixture of the two.”
“Biden is so obviously not present that he seems harmless, but actually he’s highly aggressive and cruel.”

Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 May 2022
Keywords
free speechcensorshiplibertytucker carlson1st amendmentfirst amendmentjoe bidenhunter bidenfreedom of speechtyrannydepartment of homeland securityred pillsuppressionanthony faucicritical race theorybiden crime familylaptop from helljen psakilab leak theoryasra nomanieric schmittdisinformation governance boardnina jankowiczmask efficacy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Garrison Vance
Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Belle Carter
9/11&#8217;s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

9/11’s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

Douglas Harrington
The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

Mike Adams
The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

Mike Adams
Johnson Says Trump&#8217;s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Johnson Says Trump’s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy