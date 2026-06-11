TTOR - The Joke Is On You | Break The Silence 5/12 (Official Music Video)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Please Subscribe, Comment, Like
"The Joke Is On You" is the fifth song from my album "Break The Silence". This track combines the heavy grooves of nu metal with the emotional atmosphere of alt-rock to tell the story of one of fiction's most misunderstood villains: The Joker. "The Joke Is On You" explores the idea that many people misunderstand who The Joker really is and why he became the person he is.
Blending crushing guitar riffs, melodic rock elements, and emotionally charged lyrics, this song takes a deeper look into the mind of Gotham City's Clown Prince of Crime and challenges listeners to look beyond the surface.
#TTOR #TheJokeIsOnYou #BreakTheSilence #NuMetal #AltRock #OfficialMusicVideo
Lyrics:
[Verse 1: Gritty rap flow, industrial percussion, distorted bass pulse]
Sixth-grade talent show—I tripped on stage
They laughed so hard they choked on rage
Mom said ‘act normal’ while slamming doors
Dad left checks but never showed up for scores
Now I juggle fire in alleyway light
Just to feel someone watching me tonight
[Pre-Chorus: Synth swell, half-time drums, metallic scrape FX]
You call it madness, call it sin—
But no one asked what hurt began
[Chorus: Soaring alt-rock vocals, layered harmonies, crashing cymbals]
I JUST WANTED YOU TO SEE ME!
NOT THE MONSTER YOU MADE ME!
EVERY JOKE’S A HAND REACHED OUT—
YOU JUST NEVER TURNED AROUND!
[Rap Verse 2: Aggressive nu-metal groove, staccato guitar chugs, double-time hi-hats]
Sent a Valentine to the girl next door
Found it burned on her kitchen floor
‘Too weird,’ she texted—deleted fast
So I lit the whole block laughing last
Therapist said ‘stop seeking proof’
While I bled out on her office roof
No one comes when you’re the punchline
Till your chaos starts to climb
[Pre-Chorus: Cello drone under glitchy synth arpeggios]
My joy’s a wound dressed in greasepaint red—
Still hoping you’d see past the thread
[Chorus: Rawer vocals, added octave layer, driving snare rush]
I JUST WANTED YOU TO SEE ME!
NOT THE GHOST YOU REFUSED TO FREE!
EVERY LAUGH’S A NAME I SCREAM—
WILL YOU FINALLY KNOW MY NAME?
[Bridge: Sparse piano, rain on glass, whispered close-mic]
Sometimes I rehearse a quiet line…
‘I’m tired of being funny.’
But silence scares me more than screams—
at least then I know I’m real
[Guitar Solo: Dissonant bends, whammy dives, feedback howl over industrial beat]
[Chorus: Full scream with clean harmony underneath, tempo surge, triple-layered climax]
I JUST WANTED YOU TO SEE ME!
NOT THE LIE YOU NEEDED ME TO BE!
THIS SMILE? IT’S ALL I HAVE LEFT—
SO LAUGH WITH ME… OR LEAVE ME ALONE!
[Outro: Fading heartbeat kick, distant siren, vinyl static, single piano note decay]
Social links: https://linktr.ee/ttor
Faith In The Furnace CD:
https://kunaki.com/sales.asp?PID=PX00ZYZ0QV&pp=1
Donate To TTOR:
TTOR Subscribestar | Support TTOR | https://www.subscribestar.com/the-objective-reality
Contact Email – [email protected]