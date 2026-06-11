TTOR - The Joke Is On You | Break The Silence 5/12 (Official Music Video)

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"The Joke Is On You" is the fifth song from my album "Break The Silence". This track combines the heavy grooves of nu metal with the emotional atmosphere of alt-rock to tell the story of one of fiction's most misunderstood villains: The Joker. "The Joke Is On You" explores the idea that many people misunderstand who The Joker really is and why he became the person he is.





Blending crushing guitar riffs, melodic rock elements, and emotionally charged lyrics, this song takes a deeper look into the mind of Gotham City's Clown Prince of Crime and challenges listeners to look beyond the surface.





#TTOR #TheJokeIsOnYou #BreakTheSilence #NuMetal #AltRock #OfficialMusicVideo





Lyrics:





[Verse 1: Gritty rap flow, industrial percussion, distorted bass pulse]

Sixth-grade talent show—I tripped on stage

They laughed so hard they choked on rage

Mom said ‘act normal’ while slamming doors

Dad left checks but never showed up for scores

Now I juggle fire in alleyway light

Just to feel someone watching me tonight





[Pre-Chorus: Synth swell, half-time drums, metallic scrape FX]

You call it madness, call it sin—

But no one asked what hurt began





[Chorus: Soaring alt-rock vocals, layered harmonies, crashing cymbals]

I JUST WANTED YOU TO SEE ME!

NOT THE MONSTER YOU MADE ME!

EVERY JOKE’S A HAND REACHED OUT—

YOU JUST NEVER TURNED AROUND!





[Rap Verse 2: Aggressive nu-metal groove, staccato guitar chugs, double-time hi-hats]

Sent a Valentine to the girl next door

Found it burned on her kitchen floor

‘Too weird,’ she texted—deleted fast

So I lit the whole block laughing last

Therapist said ‘stop seeking proof’

While I bled out on her office roof

No one comes when you’re the punchline

Till your chaos starts to climb





[Pre-Chorus: Cello drone under glitchy synth arpeggios]

My joy’s a wound dressed in greasepaint red—

Still hoping you’d see past the thread





[Chorus: Rawer vocals, added octave layer, driving snare rush]

I JUST WANTED YOU TO SEE ME!

NOT THE GHOST YOU REFUSED TO FREE!

EVERY LAUGH’S A NAME I SCREAM—

WILL YOU FINALLY KNOW MY NAME?





[Bridge: Sparse piano, rain on glass, whispered close-mic]

Sometimes I rehearse a quiet line…

‘I’m tired of being funny.’

But silence scares me more than screams—

at least then I know I’m real





[Guitar Solo: Dissonant bends, whammy dives, feedback howl over industrial beat]





[Chorus: Full scream with clean harmony underneath, tempo surge, triple-layered climax]

I JUST WANTED YOU TO SEE ME!

NOT THE LIE YOU NEEDED ME TO BE!

THIS SMILE? IT’S ALL I HAVE LEFT—

SO LAUGH WITH ME… OR LEAVE ME ALONE!





[Outro: Fading heartbeat kick, distant siren, vinyl static, single piano note decay]









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