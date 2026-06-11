BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TTOR - The Joke Is On You | Break The Silence 5/12 (Official Music Video)
TTOR
TTOR
74 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
41 views • Yesterday

Please Subscribe, Comment, Like


"The Joke Is On You" is the fifth song from my album "Break The Silence". This track combines the heavy grooves of nu metal with the emotional atmosphere of alt-rock to tell the story of one of fiction's most misunderstood villains: The Joker. "The Joke Is On You" explores the idea that many people misunderstand who The Joker really is and why he became the person he is.


Blending crushing guitar riffs, melodic rock elements, and emotionally charged lyrics, this song takes a deeper look into the mind of Gotham City's Clown Prince of Crime and challenges listeners to look beyond the surface.


#TTOR #TheJokeIsOnYou #BreakTheSilence #NuMetal #AltRock #OfficialMusicVideo


Lyrics:


[Verse 1: Gritty rap flow, industrial percussion, distorted bass pulse]

Sixth-grade talent show—I tripped on stage

They laughed so hard they choked on rage

Mom said ‘act normal’ while slamming doors

Dad left checks but never showed up for scores

Now I juggle fire in alleyway light

Just to feel someone watching me tonight


[Pre-Chorus: Synth swell, half-time drums, metallic scrape FX]

You call it madness, call it sin—

But no one asked what hurt began


[Chorus: Soaring alt-rock vocals, layered harmonies, crashing cymbals]

I JUST WANTED YOU TO SEE ME!

NOT THE MONSTER YOU MADE ME!

EVERY JOKE’S A HAND REACHED OUT—

YOU JUST NEVER TURNED AROUND!


[Rap Verse 2: Aggressive nu-metal groove, staccato guitar chugs, double-time hi-hats]

Sent a Valentine to the girl next door

Found it burned on her kitchen floor

‘Too weird,’ she texted—deleted fast

So I lit the whole block laughing last

Therapist said ‘stop seeking proof’

While I bled out on her office roof

No one comes when you’re the punchline

Till your chaos starts to climb


[Pre-Chorus: Cello drone under glitchy synth arpeggios]

My joy’s a wound dressed in greasepaint red—

Still hoping you’d see past the thread


[Chorus: Rawer vocals, added octave layer, driving snare rush]

I JUST WANTED YOU TO SEE ME!

NOT THE GHOST YOU REFUSED TO FREE!

EVERY LAUGH’S A NAME I SCREAM—

WILL YOU FINALLY KNOW MY NAME?


[Bridge: Sparse piano, rain on glass, whispered close-mic]

Sometimes I rehearse a quiet line…

‘I’m tired of being funny.’

But silence scares me more than screams—

at least then I know I’m real


[Guitar Solo: Dissonant bends, whammy dives, feedback howl over industrial beat]


[Chorus: Full scream with clean harmony underneath, tempo surge, triple-layered climax]

I JUST WANTED YOU TO SEE ME!

NOT THE LIE YOU NEEDED ME TO BE!

THIS SMILE? IT’S ALL I HAVE LEFT—

SO LAUGH WITH ME… OR LEAVE ME ALONE!


[Outro: Fading heartbeat kick, distant siren, vinyl static, single piano note decay]



Social links: https://linktr.ee/ttor


Faith In The Furnace CD:

https://kunaki.com/sales.asp?PID=PX00ZYZ0QV&pp=1


Donate To TTOR:

https://tip.joshwho.net/TTOR/


TTOR Subscribestar | Support TTOR | https://www.subscribestar.com/the-objective-reality


Contact Email – [email protected]

Keywords
metalthe jokeralt rocknu metalbreak the silencethe joke is on you
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
War or No War &#8211; Why Silver Matters More Than Ever

War or No War – Why Silver Matters More Than Ever

Mike Adams
&#8220;Breaking the Chains 2026&#8221; on BrightU: Building food forests and surviving radiological and chemical hazards at home

“Breaking the Chains 2026” on BrightU: Building food forests and surviving radiological and chemical hazards at home

Belle Carter
Why Gold and Silver Will Outlast the Asset Destruction Caused by War and Energy Scarcity

Why Gold and Silver Will Outlast the Asset Destruction Caused by War and Energy Scarcity

Mike Adams
&#8220;Breaking the Chains&#8221; on BrightU: How food forests are defeating the globalist depopulation agenda

“Breaking the Chains” on BrightU: How food forests are defeating the globalist depopulation agenda

Belle Carter
The Eastern Power Grid Will Run Out of Emergency Peak Power in June, 2027 – Here’s Why You Must Prepare for Blackouts NOW

The Eastern Power Grid Will Run Out of Emergency Peak Power in June, 2027 – Here’s Why You Must Prepare for Blackouts NOW

Mike Adams
IPOs Are a Bag-Holder Scam: Why I&#8217;m Buying Gold Instead of Overpriced Tech Stocks

IPOs Are a Bag-Holder Scam: Why I’m Buying Gold Instead of Overpriced Tech Stocks

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy