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H.G. Wells Elite Manifesto - What you Didn't Learn in School w/ Wayne Jett (MIRRORED)
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204 views • December 27, 2019
H.G. Wells Elite Manifesto - What you Didn't Learn in School w/ Wayne Jett (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Sarah Westall at:-
https://youtu.be/h3vFIwSBsFg
Wayne Jett rejoins the program to discuss H.G. Well's Elite Manifesto and how it was received at the time. He also describes how the book was used as a roadmap for specific elites to follow. As with the Great Depression series with Wayne Jett, this will surely be information you have not learn in school.
Learn more about Wayne Jett and his book "The Fruits of Graft" at www.ClassicCapital.com
Support the show at Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Category
Education
Mirrored from YouTube channel Sarah Westall at:-
https://youtu.be/h3vFIwSBsFg
Wayne Jett rejoins the program to discuss H.G. Well's Elite Manifesto and how it was received at the time. He also describes how the book was used as a roadmap for specific elites to follow. As with the Great Depression series with Wayne Jett, this will surely be information you have not learn in school.
Learn more about Wayne Jett and his book "The Fruits of Graft" at www.ClassicCapital.com
Support the show at Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Category
Education
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