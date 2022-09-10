Ukrainian soldier, films his own death with his bodycam

Bodycam footage from an ex-ATU soldier Volodymyr Voroshov, part of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense. 2 soldiers unknown to him, approach him. He starts yelling “where are your yellow bands. Where are they? Who are you?”

He didn’t know that the two soldiers, not wearing a Russian Armed Forces uniform were in fact Russian Spetsnaz. The Ukrainian soldier ended up filming his own death.

Source @ASB Military News

