Ukrainian soldier, films his own death with his bodycam

Bodycam footage from an ex-ATU soldier Volodymyr Voroshov, part of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense. 2 soldiers unknown to him, approach him. He starts yelling “where are your yellow bands. Where are they? Who are you?”
He didn’t know that the two soldiers, not wearing a Russian Armed Forces uniform were in fact Russian Spetsnaz. The Ukrainian soldier ended up filming his own death.
Source @ASB Military News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.