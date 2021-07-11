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Ep.244 - Liya's story - Alpha Thalassemia Minor; Ayurveda; Chinese Medicine; Naturopath
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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74 views • July 11, 2021
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Liya reached out to share her story from early adoption at 3 weeks old in Sri Lanka through an eating disorder at a very early age and more recently being diagnosed with Alpha Thalassemia Minor.

She is now studying Ayurvedic healing, and Chinese Medicine and wants to be a naturopath.

She has a strong message about the importance of finding your own way, and listening to your inner voice.

If you want to reach Liya you can use: [email protected]

If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.

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My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.

You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
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My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
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Distilled water:
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DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM


Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
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Tags:
health, eating dis-order, Alpha Thalassemia Minor, Ayurvedic, Ayurveda, Chinese medicine, herbalism, naturopath, nutrition, Adrian,alternative medicine,Disease,well being
Keywords
healthalternative medicinenutritiondiseasewell beingnaturopathchinese medicineayurvedaayurvedicadrianherbalism
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