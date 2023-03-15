Fauci's Evil Is On Blast / The REAL Reason For The Bailouts / More "Dying Suddenly"

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discussed the U.S. involvement with bioweapons programs, and revealed Anthony Fauci's involvement in taking billions of dollars from the Patriot Act which reportedly led to his heading up all the gain-of-function research, etc. More details on this episode as well as the REAL reason for the bank buyouts, the majority's view on Pete Buttigieg's performance as Transportation Secretary, and more people "dying suddenly".





Sources: Breitbart News, The Gateway Pundit, Functioning Brains, and The Bible.