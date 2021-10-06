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2.5 hours of old German Songs with English subtitles
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17 views • October 06, 2021
With permit I created a compilation of "Dr. Ludwig" 's Playlist "Old Songs". They all come with English translations in form of subtitles. Please enjoy a peace of the German culture!
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