Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joe Pags | Aggression in Congress -- Impeachment of Mayorkas and Biden with Jim Jordan
channel image
GalacticStorm
2176 Subscribers
Shop now
52 views
Published 19 hours ago

Joe Pags  |  Aggression in Congress -- Impeachment of Mayorkas and Biden with Jim Jordan


US Rep Jim Jordan (R)OH-04 - House Judiciary Committee chair on the near fisticuffs in the Senate -- the probe in the Biden family corruption and more.

jordan.house.gov



Keywords
jim jordanimpeachmenthouse judiciary committeecorrupt dojmayorkasbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket