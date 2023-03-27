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A Day in the Life of a Medieval Prostitute: Els von Eystett
They say it is “the oldest profession in the world”. In Ancient Mesopotamia and Egypt there were temples dedicated to ‘sacred prostitution’. There are ancient Sumerian records dating back to 2400 BCE that refer to prostitution as an occupation. In this video we continue our “day in the life” series and travel back to 15th century Germany, to see what life was like for one particular prostitute in the exploitative and abusive world inside a Medieval brothel.