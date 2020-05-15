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Buzzfeed's 11 Ways to Cuck Out | Popp Culture
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450 views • May 15, 2020
Buzzfeed thinks wahmen are strong and independent. Yet they're completely incapable of accomplishing anything on their own unless men help or "yield their space." Funny how that works.
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https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
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Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/kNOO9
2. https://archive.ph/UO9Nm
3. https://archive.ph/NOIzL
4. https://archive.ph/Ww82Z
5. https://archive.ph/ByGRN
6. https://archive.ph/fbaoS
7. https://archive.ph/2REZ1
8. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtVHnZX8E50
9. https://archive.ph/4es0j
10. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wIRY44_Ios
11. https://archive.ph/wip/6yY9R
12. https://archive.ph/12ZWk
13. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8MFPQ9b0xg
14. https://archive.ph/E08or
15. https://archive.ph/p6SOY
16. https://archive.ph/soZUn
17. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvYWWwylz-I
18. https://archive.ph/Z0F5C
19. https://powderroom.kinja.com/yes-race-and-gender-are-social-constructs-no-they-ar-1712153087
20. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQ-qDLgE8KM
21. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtzpeAhI-Q4
22. https://archive.ph/TFCob
Go back to college with Uncle Nick and start "Burning the Midnight"
Available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
"Red Days" is now streaming free on Amazon for the duration of the Coronavirus Quarantine!
https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P6FHGL
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/kNOO9
2. https://archive.ph/UO9Nm
3. https://archive.ph/NOIzL
4. https://archive.ph/Ww82Z
5. https://archive.ph/ByGRN
6. https://archive.ph/fbaoS
7. https://archive.ph/2REZ1
8. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtVHnZX8E50
9. https://archive.ph/4es0j
10. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wIRY44_Ios
11. https://archive.ph/wip/6yY9R
12. https://archive.ph/12ZWk
13. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8MFPQ9b0xg
14. https://archive.ph/E08or
15. https://archive.ph/p6SOY
16. https://archive.ph/soZUn
17. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvYWWwylz-I
18. https://archive.ph/Z0F5C
19. https://powderroom.kinja.com/yes-race-and-gender-are-social-constructs-no-they-ar-1712153087
20. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQ-qDLgE8KM
21. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtzpeAhI-Q4
22. https://archive.ph/TFCob
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