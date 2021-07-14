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Federal Involvement In 1/6 Confirmed, But To What Extent?
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National File has confirmed that there was federal involvement in 1/6, and we know that the FBI had more feds involved with the alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot than there were suspects. The question is, how many feds were really at 1/6? Andrew White joins the show.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ef1ba87c697f60aade9ec6
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ef1ba87c697f60aade9ec6
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