How Does New Tech Frequency Relief with Shungite and Silver GANS Water Help Balance the Body in 5G Environment?

Dr. Paul Schmaltz, retired veterinarian and plasma scientist, and Lynn Schmaltz present discuss using Never Ending Plasma Energy New Tech Frequency Relief, Silver Gans and Shungite work synergistically to balance torsion fields so they are beneficial rather than the harmful torsion fields put out by microwaves and EMFs.Don't forget to subscribe to our channel so you don't miss any of our upcoming videos. We appreciate your subscribing and giving us a thumbs up! Be sure to see our special on our home page!Disclaimer:It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance.If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice. We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution