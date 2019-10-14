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Cathy O'Brien - MKULTRA Mind Control Victim
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95 views • October 14, 2019
Cathy O'Brien tells her story of being a "Presidential Model" and the sickening satanic ritual abuse and trauma based mind control she - and her daughter Kelly - suffered at the highest levels of government and the military/industrial complex, as well as the music and entertainment industry. Her book "Trance-Formation of America" tells it all.
Please check out the link below to visit Cathy's website for more info and resources;
https://trance-formation.com/
Please check out the link below to visit Cathy's website for more info and resources;
https://trance-formation.com/
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