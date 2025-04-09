Chad Grills: Is a 'Golden Age' Possible for America?

Veteran and entrepreneur Chad Grills of National Capital League discusses his experience with Big Tech and how building anything meaningful and lasting will likely not come out of Silicon Valley or places like California. He explains how Silicon Valley was seeded by DOD, the Intelligence Community, and DARPA. The culture of Silicon Valley and most major cities will not allow anything original or good for humanity to emerge. He argues we have neither communism nor capitalism, but a monopolistic system that keeps the little guy out. He stresses a need for better governance, creating good culture, maintaining personal integrity, and is optimistic about the ability of America to reinvent itself.





About Chad Grills

Chad is the former founder and CEO of a company backed by Founders Fund and Sequoia.





His previous clients include companies like: Salesforce (6x business units), Dell, Splunk, Twilio, and Government entities like Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.





He was selected “Best of Year” by Apple for two podcasts he hosted. He has spoken at places like the Defense Foreign Language Institute, Coast Guard Academy, Salesforce World Tour, and the Spartan Up Podcast.





He’s a U.S. Army veteran with deployments to Iraq, Egypt, and has provided security for the 56th Presidential Inauguration.





He’s the author of three books. His upcoming book is on the Texas Miracle and the economic destiny of Texas.





He founded the National Capital League as a studios and labs to build media and technology products.





