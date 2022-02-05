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German Pathologist discuss dangerous impurities in Covid vaccines - call for Vaxx Suspension
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3041 views • February 05, 2022
German Pathologists presented an analysis of the coronavirus “vaccine” during a shocking press conference in September 2021. They discuss their findings with the most common vaccines forced and coerced into people; Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson.
Some of the foreign objects were described as “accurately constructed” and also – shockingly – showed worms that were hatched from eggs.
The live-streamed press conference was organized by the Stiftung Corona-Ausschuss, which can be loosely described as Germany’s equivalent of America’s Frontline Doctors. As expected, their remarkable presentation was slammed by the German legacy media.
The event was spearheaded by Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt, who served as “head of the Institute of Pathology in Reutlingen for 18 years and then worked as a pathologist in private practice”, Prof. Dr. Walter Lang, who “worked as a pathologist at the Hannover Medical School from 1968 to 1985” before founding a private institute for pathology in Hanover and Prof. Dr. Werner Birkholz, a former professor of electrical engineering with a focus on quality and risk management at Jacobs University in Bremen. Introductions and the presentation was made by Dr. Ute Langer, a physician, and a surgeon.
This video is part of a larger article at RAIR Foundation USA: https://rairfoundation.com/bombshell-german-doctors-find-astonishing-impurities-in-covid-vaccine-video/
See full conference (and link to transcript): https://freedomstrike.org/2021/09/22/german-pathologists-call-for-covid-vaxx-suspension/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/VJibzhqRIZOT/
Some of the foreign objects were described as “accurately constructed” and also – shockingly – showed worms that were hatched from eggs.
The live-streamed press conference was organized by the Stiftung Corona-Ausschuss, which can be loosely described as Germany’s equivalent of America’s Frontline Doctors. As expected, their remarkable presentation was slammed by the German legacy media.
The event was spearheaded by Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt, who served as “head of the Institute of Pathology in Reutlingen for 18 years and then worked as a pathologist in private practice”, Prof. Dr. Walter Lang, who “worked as a pathologist at the Hannover Medical School from 1968 to 1985” before founding a private institute for pathology in Hanover and Prof. Dr. Werner Birkholz, a former professor of electrical engineering with a focus on quality and risk management at Jacobs University in Bremen. Introductions and the presentation was made by Dr. Ute Langer, a physician, and a surgeon.
This video is part of a larger article at RAIR Foundation USA: https://rairfoundation.com/bombshell-german-doctors-find-astonishing-impurities-in-covid-vaccine-video/
See full conference (and link to transcript): https://freedomstrike.org/2021/09/22/german-pathologists-call-for-covid-vaxx-suspension/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/VJibzhqRIZOT/
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