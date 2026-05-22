Data Centers and Technocratic Control, an interview with Aaron Day

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Over 3,000 data centers are under construction globally, with some the size of small cities. The stated need is AI innovation, but the real architecture points to managing a technocratic state—surveillance, predictive healthcare, and smart cities. A proposed technocratic Gaza with six AI-powered cities shows this isn’t abstract theory. Massive overbuilding or control grid? Watch the full interview.
#DataCenters #AIControl #Technocracy #SmartCities #WatchNow
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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