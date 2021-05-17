Fauci May Have His Fingers All Over These Risky Bat Experiments Lead to Death of Millions

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2021/5/15 Watters: Fauci involved in a Coronavirus cover up. Fauci funded the Wuhan labs, supported manipulating viruses in a lab to make them more deadly to human. Fauci sent money to Daszak, who sent it to the bat lady at the Wuhan lab, they are all gain-of-function people. Fauci may have his fingers all over these risky bat experiments that many people believe led to the death of millions. Yet the media are not interested in this chain of events. The media has a vested interest for protection.