Looks or Money don't matter, but THIS does... - (Social Skills Course: Lesson 3) from Man who Socialized 12/hrs a day, 7/days a week for 20 years

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Looks or Money don't matter, but THIS does...Social Skills Program Course
One of the biggest misconceptions on what "makes a person attractive". I'm going to bust this myth once and for all.
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