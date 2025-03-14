The atmosphere of Halloween in the USA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How do you feel about Halloween?
For Christians who are afraid of this holiday, I can quote from the Bible: "Whatever is sold at auction, eat without any research, for the peace of conscience, 1 Corinthians 10:25. That is, at the auction, you could accidentally buy something that could have been used (earlier) in some pagan rituals (sacrificed to idols), but the verse says that it is more important what meaning you put in and how you use it.
