BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The atmosphere of Halloween in the USA
shipshard
shipshard
18 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 1 month ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00XTuXuCrsI

How do you feel about Halloween?

READ (eng) https://www.publish0x.com/professional-videoproduction/how-do-you-feel-about-halloween-xoqvrrg

(ru) https://dzen.ru/a/Z9MnXTfRIVviccbs


For Christians who are afraid of this holiday, I can quote from the Bible: "Whatever is sold at auction, eat without any research, for the peace of conscience, 1 Corinthians 10:25. That is, at the auction, you could accidentally buy something that could have been used (earlier) in some pagan rituals (sacrificed to idols), but the verse says that it is more important what meaning you put in and how you use it.


Author's video content CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman


Highly Social on Zen

https://dzen.ru/shipshard


I invite you to the uncensored telegram channel.

https://t.me/shipshard











Keywords
californiaamericatravellifeusalos angeleshalloweenholidaysall saints dayfestive mood
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy