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Vax Mandatory in France - Canada/US Follow in Oct - Australia First to Fall [15.07.2021]
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230 views • July 16, 2021
France Issues Mandatory Vaccines as Death Toll Surges Into the Millions From This Injection
While France Has Issued Mandatory Vaccinations Across the Country, Australia Has Become the First Country to Fall to the New World Order With Strict Rules Taking Hold on Their Non Existent Freedom.
Canada and the Usa Are Slated to Become the Next Victims Beginning in October.
Quebec Is Already Rolling Out Vaccination Passports for the Fall Whereby Only Those Vaccinated Will Have Privileges Like Shopping at Malls, Buying New Vehicles, Using Public Transportation, Etc.
wil paranormal
43547 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eQ4XUq2lSYN4/
While France Has Issued Mandatory Vaccinations Across the Country, Australia Has Become the First Country to Fall to the New World Order With Strict Rules Taking Hold on Their Non Existent Freedom.
Canada and the Usa Are Slated to Become the Next Victims Beginning in October.
Quebec Is Already Rolling Out Vaccination Passports for the Fall Whereby Only Those Vaccinated Will Have Privileges Like Shopping at Malls, Buying New Vehicles, Using Public Transportation, Etc.
wil paranormal
43547 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eQ4XUq2lSYN4/
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