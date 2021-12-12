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"The Pit and the Pendulum" by Edgar Allan Poe
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20 views • December 12, 2021
Impia tortorum longos hic turba furores
Sanguinis innocui, non satiata, aluit.
Sospite nunc patria, fracto nunc funeris antro,
Mors ubi dira fuit vita salusque patent.
[Quatrain composed for the gates of a market to be erected upon the site of the Jacobin Club House at Paris.]
You can support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/sststr
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/25525/25525-h/25525-h.htm#chap2.15
Sanguinis innocui, non satiata, aluit.
Sospite nunc patria, fracto nunc funeris antro,
Mors ubi dira fuit vita salusque patent.
[Quatrain composed for the gates of a market to be erected upon the site of the Jacobin Club House at Paris.]
You can support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/sststr
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/25525/25525-h/25525-h.htm#chap2.15
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