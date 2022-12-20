Discussing the radical agenda and the problems using the Canadian Charter to fight totalitarianism

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with a
former Police Officer and Co-founder of Police on Guard, Chris Vandenbos. Chris
was called to speak out in late 2020 when he saw shameful police brutality
during the covid lockdowns. He formed Police on Guard which now has thousands
of active members and is a powerful force in ensuring officers serve and
protect the people. Chris discusses the importance of educating offers to to
honour their Oath to uphold the Constitution of Canada and, to the best of
their abilities, preserve the peace, prevent offenses and to discharge other
duties as Police Officers faithfully, impartially, and according to law. We
discuss the pros and cons of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms put forth by
Pierre Elliot Trudeau in 1982 and the article by Will Gairdner which has very
valid criticisms of the document to hold government accountable for overreach
versus the common law system that is still being used today in Britain. Chris
reviews the current legal challenges especially ones by doctors to fight the
corrupt College of Physicians and Surgeons. He puts forth a powerful call to
action to both every day citizens and to those who are still enforcing vaccine
mandates and other totalitarian measures to do the right thing. He offers
practical ideas for every Canadian to become educated in the law, take civic
and legal action to educate others and stop further assaults on our God given
freedoms.
