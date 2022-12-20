Create New Account
Discussing the radical agenda and the problems using the Canadian Charter to fight totalitarianism
In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with a former Police Officer and Co-founder of Police on Guard, Chris Vandenbos. Chris was called to speak out in late 2020 when he saw shameful police brutality during the covid lockdowns. He formed Police on Guard which now has thousands of active members and is a powerful force in ensuring officers serve and protect the people. Chris discusses the importance of educating offers to to honour their Oath to uphold the Constitution of Canada and, to the best of their abilities, preserve the peace, prevent offenses and to discharge other duties as Police Officers faithfully, impartially, and according to law. We discuss the pros and cons of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms put forth by Pierre Elliot Trudeau in 1982 and the article by Will Gairdner which has very valid criticisms of the document to hold government accountable for overreach versus the common law system that is still being used today in Britain. Chris reviews the current legal challenges especially ones by doctors to fight the corrupt College of Physicians and Surgeons. He puts forth a powerful call to action to both every day citizens and to those who are still enforcing vaccine mandates and other totalitarian measures to do the right thing. He offers practical ideas for every Canadian to become educated in the law, take civic and legal action to educate others and stop further assaults on our God given freedoms.

