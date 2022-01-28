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Trudeau Trembles as Freedom Convoy Trucks Arrive in Ottawa
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835 views • January 28, 2022
Today on TruNews, thousands of Canadians have lined highways for days to cheer on a 45-mile-long convoy of tens of thousands of truckers headed to Ottawa to protest Justin Trudeau’s Covid vaccine mandate. Trudeau’s mandate took effect on January 15. It requires truckers entering Canada from the USA to be fully vaccinated, a term that changes its meaning each month.
Likewise, the Biden Administration imposed a similar requirement on truckers that that on Jan. 22 As many as 32,000 truckers may lose their jobs soon if the mandate for cross-border truckers is not lifted. The Freedom Convoy assembled in British Columbia on Sunday. The first contingent of trucks arrived in Ottawa on Friday. Tens of thousands of trucks will arrive in the Canadian capital throughout tonight and tomorrow.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau smeared the Freedom Convoy truckers as a 'small fringe minority who hold unacceptable views.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/28/22
Likewise, the Biden Administration imposed a similar requirement on truckers that that on Jan. 22 As many as 32,000 truckers may lose their jobs soon if the mandate for cross-border truckers is not lifted. The Freedom Convoy assembled in British Columbia on Sunday. The first contingent of trucks arrived in Ottawa on Friday. Tens of thousands of trucks will arrive in the Canadian capital throughout tonight and tomorrow.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau smeared the Freedom Convoy truckers as a 'small fringe minority who hold unacceptable views.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/28/22
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