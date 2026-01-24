MN: Shot & DEAD, killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another shooting involving ICE agents in Minneapolis.
Fox News reports, citing DHS sources, that the person shot was armed with a gun.
The 51 year old man is dead. That was WRONG, is 37.
Full Statement, photo thumbnail with supposed gun:
https://www.kare11.com/video/news/local/ice-in-minnesota/full-statement-dhs-says-ice-agent-feared-for-his-life-before-fatally-shooting-man-in-minneapolis/89-0a5825ba-3da6-4d41-b20a-8ef6ede22433