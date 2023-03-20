Servants of Christ





March 18, 2023





A Message given by Our Lord Jesus Christ to Marie-Julie Jahenny





Prayer requests

We will offer your prayer intentions in our daily community prayer session.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.c...





Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl





Jesus, I trust in You !





Sources

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Q...





Important Note: The Pictures used in the thumbnail are symbolical.





#Jesuschrist #MarieJulieJahenny #Message #France #Conversion #Prayer





Jesus warns of the Chastisements that will come, and the 14 Days of Terrible Combats!

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYfvtmmrbFk