"The Controversial Book of Enoch And The Nephilim"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
23 followers
114 views • 6 months ago

The Book of Enoch is a controversial religious book that was not included in the Christian Bible.  Its contents included discussions of demons, giants, fallen angels, and why the great flood was morally necessary.  The book of Enoch portrays rebellious angels that came to earth and bred with earth women, to produce a race of destructive giants named the Nephilim.  My new video entitled, "The Controversial Book of Enoch And The Niphilim."

Keywords
book of enochgiantsenochfallen angelsnephilimthe watchersgreat floodmighty menenoch not in the biblefallen angels had sexual relations with earth womenenoch did not dieincredible largeearth women bore the nephilimgod puts the fallen angels chained up hellnephilim eventually died offfallen angels awaiting gods final judgementskeletal remains have been found of the nephilimenoch agrees to intervene for the fallen angels
