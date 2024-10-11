"The Controversial Book of Enoch And The Nephilim"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Book of Enoch is a controversial religious book that was not included in the Christian Bible. Its contents included discussions of demons, giants, fallen angels, and why the great flood was morally necessary. The book of Enoch portrays rebellious angels that came to earth and bred with earth women, to produce a race of destructive giants named the Nephilim. My new video entitled, "The Controversial Book of Enoch And The Niphilim."