New ABORTION Laws Open the Door for PEDOPHILIA, Child Trafficking etc! And more

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





November 29, 2022





Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna talks about Died Suddenly reaction and the firestorm it started, and then she is joined by prominant pro-Life Attorney and Vice President of the Right to Life League, Susan Swift, who will discuss how big of an impact ABORTION made in the Midterm elections, the super-late term, on-demand abortion the Leftists are demanding, and some new sinister Props and bills that quietly got passed recently that opens the DOOR for dark nefarious activities like Pedophilia and Child Trafficking and Grooming! Must-watch and share interview!





