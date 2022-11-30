Create New Account
New ABORTION Laws Open the Door for PEDOPHILIA, Child Trafficking etc! And more
Published a day ago |
Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine


November 29, 2022


Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna talks about Died Suddenly reaction and the firestorm it started, and then she is joined by prominant pro-Life Attorney and Vice President of the Right to Life League, Susan Swift, who will discuss how big of an impact ABORTION made in the Midterm elections, the super-late term, on-demand abortion the Leftists are demanding, and some new sinister Props and bills that quietly got passed recently that opens the DOOR for dark nefarious activities like Pedophilia and Child Trafficking and Grooming! Must-watch and share interview!


WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1xxwgk-new-abortion-laws-open-the-door-for-pedophilia-child-trafficking-etc-and-mo.html


groomingpedophiliaabortionlifecultureelectionspro-lifechild traffickingmidtermsattorneydeanna lorraineshots fireddied suddenlysusan swiftright to life leaguebills passed

