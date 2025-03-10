Al-Julani's terrorist gangs are dumping civilian bodies in the mountains to cover up their crimes before UN inspection teams arrive.

Adding:

The UN Security Council is working to finalize a document regarding the situation in Syria and is determined to adopt it as soon as possible, according to Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations.

Earlier today, Nebenzya stated that Russia is coordinating with the United States on the issue of Syria.