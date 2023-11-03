Create New Account
Rabbi Meir Kahane H''YD - Election Promotion Film 1988
Jerusalem Cats
Published 14 hours ago

Posted 21May2019 Arab News:

Knesset Member, Rabbi Meir David Kahane was a Jewish religious & Israeli nationalist activist who founded the Jewish Defense League (JDL). His controversial nature is a testament to the fact that he has been referred to as a "visionary hero of the Jewish people". He promoted  Jewish Self Defense, The Baal Teshuva movement (the return of secular Jews to religious Judaism) and Aliyah (immigration to the Holy Jewish Land of Israel). In 1990 Rabbi Meir Kahane was assassinated in New York City by an Arab Terrorist.

Keywords
israelprophetjewish peoplearabsrabbi meir kahane1967 six day war

