Rabbi Meir Kahane H''YD - Election Promotion Film 1988

Posted 21May2019 Arab News:

Knesset Member, Rabbi Meir David Kahane was a Jewish religious & Israeli nationalist activist who founded the Jewish Defense League (JDL). His controversial nature is a testament to the fact that he has been referred to as a "visionary hero of the Jewish people". He promoted Jewish Self Defense, The Baal Teshuva movement (the return of secular Jews to religious Judaism) and Aliyah (immigration to the Holy Jewish Land of Israel). In 1990 Rabbi Meir Kahane was assassinated in New York City by an Arab Terrorist.