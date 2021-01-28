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** COMMUNIST SUBVERSION - THIS IS THE VIDEO THAT WILL WAKE YOU UP TO WHAT’S REALLY GOING ON AROUND YOU! ** Iconic
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254 views • January 28, 2021
** SOCIALISM LEADS TO COMMUNISM **- AMERICANS ARE BEING LED INTO COMMUNISM THROUGH GLOBALIST USE OF IDEOLOGICAL SUBVERSION
** Communist Subversion | A Plan For Total World-Wide Control | Part 1
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeDPSdWJNO0&;feature=youtu.be
-- Communist Subversion | A Plan for World-Wide Total Control | Part 1 Communist Subversion Part 1 provides a high level overview on the many layers to understanding the culprits involved in the New World Order. Part 1 provides a review and commentary by Jeremy Elliott on the classic works of G. Edward Griffin and Yuri Bezmenov as they relate to the New World Order and current events. G. Edward Griffin provides details on the mysterious and infamous "They," the Secret Societies, the puppet-masters behind the scenes who control the governments of the world through carefully constructed "Rings of Power." These power groups maintain generational plans for the implementation of a worldwide communistic government, ushering in a New World Order. Griffin notes that this single unified government aspiration is enacted using: - A Collectivist ideology - Communism (under the banner of socialism) - A Fabian strategy - Pincer military tactics ...which leads to the consolidation of all national sovereignty, into the hands of a small, but elite group, in the "Rings of Power." Yuri Bezmenov details the process of how a non-communist country is converted into communism through the 4 stages of ideological subversion. Once Ideological Subversion is in focus, we can see clearly how the entire world is being duped to accept this long standing communistic world government agenda enforced by governments on behalf of the "Rings of Power." Together, Griffin and Bezmenov provide key insights into how the "they" subvert the world under their control, from behind the scenes, but in plain sight.
BOOKS:
- G. Edward Griffin Books: - The Fearful Master: A Second Look at the United Nations - The Creature from Jekyll Island - Communism Good Reads: - Communist Manifesto - (originally, Manifesto of the Communist Party) –
- Karl Marx - On the Nature of Revolution (The Marxist Theory of Social Change) - - Herbert Aptheker - The New Program (2nd draft) - American Negro Problems - - - John Pepper (Alias: Joseph Pogany) - Political Affairs Magazine (online) - Color, Communism and Common Sense –
- Manning Johnson - The Revolution Betrayed - Leon Trotsky - The Watts Upsurge (A Communist Appraisal) - Communist Party of the United States of America. Southern California District. - The Peoples World - Online: Peoplesworld.org - The Worker - Communist Party USA - The Crusader –
- Robert F. Williams - The New Role of National Legislative Bodies in the Communist Conspiracy –
- Jan Kozak -
- Jan Kozak Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov (Alias: Tomas Schuman) Bezmenov books: And Not A Shot Fired – Deception Was My Job (The Testimony of Yuri Bezmenov Propagandist for the KGB) - Yuri Bezmenov - Love Letter to America -
** Communist Subversion | A Plan For Total World-Wide Control | Part 1
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeDPSdWJNO0&;feature=youtu.be
-- Communist Subversion | A Plan for World-Wide Total Control | Part 1 Communist Subversion Part 1 provides a high level overview on the many layers to understanding the culprits involved in the New World Order. Part 1 provides a review and commentary by Jeremy Elliott on the classic works of G. Edward Griffin and Yuri Bezmenov as they relate to the New World Order and current events. G. Edward Griffin provides details on the mysterious and infamous "They," the Secret Societies, the puppet-masters behind the scenes who control the governments of the world through carefully constructed "Rings of Power." These power groups maintain generational plans for the implementation of a worldwide communistic government, ushering in a New World Order. Griffin notes that this single unified government aspiration is enacted using: - A Collectivist ideology - Communism (under the banner of socialism) - A Fabian strategy - Pincer military tactics ...which leads to the consolidation of all national sovereignty, into the hands of a small, but elite group, in the "Rings of Power." Yuri Bezmenov details the process of how a non-communist country is converted into communism through the 4 stages of ideological subversion. Once Ideological Subversion is in focus, we can see clearly how the entire world is being duped to accept this long standing communistic world government agenda enforced by governments on behalf of the "Rings of Power." Together, Griffin and Bezmenov provide key insights into how the "they" subvert the world under their control, from behind the scenes, but in plain sight.
BOOKS:
- G. Edward Griffin Books: - The Fearful Master: A Second Look at the United Nations - The Creature from Jekyll Island - Communism Good Reads: - Communist Manifesto - (originally, Manifesto of the Communist Party) –
- Karl Marx - On the Nature of Revolution (The Marxist Theory of Social Change) - - Herbert Aptheker - The New Program (2nd draft) - American Negro Problems - - - John Pepper (Alias: Joseph Pogany) - Political Affairs Magazine (online) - Color, Communism and Common Sense –
- Manning Johnson - The Revolution Betrayed - Leon Trotsky - The Watts Upsurge (A Communist Appraisal) - Communist Party of the United States of America. Southern California District. - The Peoples World - Online: Peoplesworld.org - The Worker - Communist Party USA - The Crusader –
- Robert F. Williams - The New Role of National Legislative Bodies in the Communist Conspiracy –
- Jan Kozak -
- Jan Kozak Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov (Alias: Tomas Schuman) Bezmenov books: And Not A Shot Fired – Deception Was My Job (The Testimony of Yuri Bezmenov Propagandist for the KGB) - Yuri Bezmenov - Love Letter to America -
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