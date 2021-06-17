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Don't Date Damaged Goods | Popp Culture
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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53 views • June 17, 2021
Not all women are like that, but enough are. Here are 13 ways to avoid them.
#DamagedGoods #RedPill #NAWALT

Brought to you by “The Book of Numbers” by Aaron Clarey
https://www.amazon.com/Book-Numbers-Analyzing-Pursuit-Women-ebook/dp/B08PTFKLP6

Sponsored by “Burning the Midnight” by Frank Cervi
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804

Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/

How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net

Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible

Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
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https://www.Redonkulas.com

Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp

Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/Plwi9
2. https://archive.vn/PtteD
3. https://archive.vn/deCoV
4. https://archive.vn/lYRVz
5. https://archive.vn/CZA6g
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12. https://archive.vn/tc86K
13. https://archive.vn/LAN9v
14. https://archive.vn/SRDN4
15. https://archive.vn/ICpRK

Video Throwbacks
Homo Suspicion Points
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4EKi_W9iUE
Where All the Good Men Went
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MVa9lHes98
Keywords
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