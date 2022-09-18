Klaus Schwab And Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin: You All Will Have Brain Implants!!

"Can you imagine that in 10 years, when we are sitting here, we have an implant in our brains, and I can immediately feel it because you all will have implants. I can remeasure your brainwaves, and I can immediately tell you how some people react to your answers. Is it imaginable?"
A couple of Jews fantasizing about total contol over humanity.....
Mirrored - Just a Dude
SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:
• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.