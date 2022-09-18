Create New Account
Klaus Schwab And Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin: You All Will Have Brain Implants!!
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago
"Can you imagine that in 10 years, when we are sitting here, we have an implant in our brains, and I can immediately feel it because you all will have implants. I can remeasure your brainwaves, and I can immediately tell you how some people react to your answers. Is it imaginable?"

A couple of Jews fantasizing about total contol over humanity.....

Mirrored - Just a Dude

