BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Elon Abandons DOGE, Joins Black Eye Club and Trump Regime Taps Palantir to Track Americans
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9995 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
674 views • 22 hours ago

Don't agree with the satanic Black Eye Club's Demoralize-A-Nation enslavement plan? Prepare to be squashed like the cockroaches you're going to eat in your 15-minute concentration camp. More on today's edition of the Berwick World Defiance Tour.

Anarchapulco Freedomhacking: https://anarchapulco.com/freedomhacking/

Freedomfest: https://freedomfest.com/

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io ($249 quarterly option now available)

TZLA | https://tzla.club

TZLA Jobs | https://tzla.hrpartner.io/jobs

Intro vid: Vin Jay - Say Bye to America: https://vigilante.tv/w/8RBhuE4LAUFrujU55kcG9w

TZLA | https://tzla.club

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

***** Follow us on these platforms *****

Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

***** Connect with us on social media *****

The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff

***** Sources for this video *****

INTRO SONG: Allie X - Black Eye: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19aPQJ2HYc8

Caught on TV standing for national singalong: https://x.com/jennvargg/status/1927537373044482160

Freedom Hacking: https://anarchapulco.com/freedomhacking/

Freedom Hacking:

https://anarchapulco.com/freedomhacking/

Q Anon Similar Operation During Bolshevik Revolution:

https://x.com/voice_areason/status/1927579299575456176

Glen Greenwald Weird Video:

https://x.com/Morality_X/status/1928297216159912133?t=m6DUmkr5h2oQKDfZQlS-NA&s=19

John L Casey Former CIA:

https://x.com/OMApproach/status/1926977107877331138

The Dor Brothers:

https://x.com/thedorbrothers/status/1927061347331694973

Scott Adams:

https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1927035891437973714

Mirrored - The Dollar Vigilante

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
jeff berwickpalantirdollar vigilante
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy