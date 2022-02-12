DO THE PICTURES ON THE ELECTRON MICROSCOPE PROVE THAT SARS-COV-2 EXISTS? - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this webinar, I discussed whether or not the pictures on the electron microscope prove SARS-COV-2 exists. I referenced the work of Mike Stone, which can be found here: https://viroliegy.com/category/electron-microscope-images/. The Corona Committee interview can be watched here: https://gettr.com/streaming/psfmeefcc1.
I also held a Q+A session. The topics were:
- Fixing broken or fractured bones without hospitals
- Preventing apendicitis
- Mitigating effects of autism
- A story about Lyme disease
- What causes STD’s?
- Cold water retention enemas
- Tobacco mosaic virus
- Soy
- What’s making people sick now?
- Why do people deny the reality that masks don’t work?
- Why would a cell culture be negative?
- Advice for homeschooling children
Please join me in watching the premier of Terrain this Saturday, February 5th at 7 pm EST: https://bit.ly/3B60Gen