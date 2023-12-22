Covid Vax Class Action Update.

Dr. Melissa McCann: A Summary Of The Australian COVID Vaccine Injuries Class Action Lawsuit To donate please go to:
https://www.nomoresilenceau.com/campaigns/covid-vaccine-class-action-injuries/
They are seeking $1 from 600 000 people to continue this action through to trial.
For more information on the class action please go to:
https://www.covidvaxclassaction.com.au
For a video on the perspective leading up to the filing:
https://rumble.com/v2bk5mw-dr-melissa-mccann-speech-covid-vaccines-and-effects-tour-sydney-australia-2.html
YouTube: @drmelissamccann
Twitter: @drmelissamccann
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.