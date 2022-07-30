Melbourne Protest 30 July 2022 (part 2)

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This was the second part of our Melbourne protest, showing a guest speech by "Premier Daniel Andrews" at Flinders Street Station, followed at Federation Square by a new song led by Tim, and a "Great Awakening" speech about massive events still to happen. This protest mingled a little more with those shoppers and pedestrians making it somewhat confusing for the police.