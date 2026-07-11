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Guess which one of this vaccinated couple died expectedly
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473 views • Yesterday

She suffered from MS in recent years. The vaccine is known to cause that. Hint: there's a major plot twist in this one.

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/jeff.brooks.171867/

https://www.facebook.com/habrooks1/

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-heathers-medical-recovery-nx5wa

Music: Tears For Fears - The Big Chair

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

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vaccinecoviddied suddenly
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy