BREAKING: Experts Weigh In On The Baltimore Barge Crash / Bridge Collapse
197 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Alex Jones opens the phone lines to talk with barge experts on what could have possibly happened in Baltimore.
Keywords
baltimorealex jones opens the phone linesto talk with barge experts on what could have possibly happened in
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos