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This Saint News 3/29/2026
DFlirt
DFlirt
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Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


This week: Professor Marandi has been making the rounds on Iran's behalf--and he makes a compelling case. And since I am on about propaganda, I am gonna show you a few things to really think about. Benjamin Netanyahu is currently under criminal investigation for corruption. do you think it's influencing his decisions? The fog of war is still thick, but Iran has found a way to cut through the noise. Candidate Obama sounds right wing by today's standards when talking about illegal immigration. And as usual fam, as always, I will do my best to leave you with a smile on your face.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews



The RNC and DNC put the word party in the name so you'd keep giving them money.

https://x.com/i/status/2036773541396242861


How Conservative Women in America act

https://x.com/i/status/2036953526811930846


Royce White Exposes Glaring Flaws In The Iran War Narrative Being Sold To Us By Our AIPAC-Owned Government

https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/2035881152628531230

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irantrumpcomedyviralrussiapodcastvaccineisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracynetanyahuukrainegazaanonkirk
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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