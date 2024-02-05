Sen John Kennedy: TEX Border Patrol Agent caught 21 known child predators in 2 months

In just 2 months Border Patrol Agents in Texas caught 21 known child predators trying to enter our country illegally. Great Job to Border Patrol Agents 🎯 Can you imagine how many were not caught? Joe Biden is responsible for every disgusting child sex traffic act !
@SenJohnKennedy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.