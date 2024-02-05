Create New Account
Sen John Kennedy: TEX Border Patrol Agent caught 21 known child predators in 2 months
In just 2 months Border Patrol Agents in Texas caught 21 known child predators trying to enter our country illegally. Great Job to Border Patrol Agents 🎯 Can you imagine how many were not caught? Joe Biden is responsible for every disgusting child sex traffic act !


@SenJohnKennedy

https://x.com/ArmandKleinX/status/1754215855439728976?s=20

