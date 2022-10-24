Pfizer NEVER TESTED covid vaccine to PROVE it stopped transmission of the virus?

BEFORE the vaccine entered the market, Pfizer finally admits, before the european parliament, that the "covid vaccine" was NEVER tested to prove it stopped the transmission of the virus.

