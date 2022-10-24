Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pfizer NEVER TESTED covid vaccine to PROVE it stopped transmission of the virus?
93 views
channel image
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published a month ago |

BEFORE the vaccine entered the market, Pfizer finally admits, before the european parliament, that the "covid vaccine" was NEVER tested to prove it stopped the transmission of the virus.

This video is linked in the PREVIEW of Our October 12, 2022 Blog - posted near the bottom of the article at the following link: TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses

Our videos on Brighteon are NOT monetized. The advertizing banners at the bottom of Our videos are automatically put there by the Brighteon to support their free platform. See Our "ABOUT" page for more details.

Keywords
tucker carlsonbideneuropean parliamentnuclear wartransmissionpfizer vaccinecovid shotsrob roostestimonyofthetwowitnesses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket