Pfizer NEVER TESTED covid vaccine to PROVE it stopped transmission of the virus?

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BEFORE the vaccine entered the market, Pfizer finally admits, before the european parliament, that the "covid vaccine" was NEVER tested to prove it stopped the transmission of the virus.
This video is linked in the PREVIEW of Our October 12, 2022 Blog - posted near the bottom of the article at the following link: TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses
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