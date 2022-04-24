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Chris Wallace Just DESTROYED Jen Psaki’s Attempt to Say Biden Isn’t Sheltered From Press
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10 views • April 24, 2022
Nicole Silverio from The Daily Caller reports, CNN+ anchor Chris Wallace pressed White House press secretary Jen Psaki as to the reason President Joe Biden is “sheltered from the press” in an exclusive Wednesday interview.
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