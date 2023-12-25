Create New Account
Russian paratroopers captured Ukrainian servicemen at fortress of Verbovoye
The Prisoner
Russian Paratroopers of Airborne Forces approach defensive positions near Verbovoye settlement. The assault group captured all the soldiers in the fort, disarmed them and surrendered. Paratroopers continued to incur Ukraine-NATO losses during hostilities on Zaporozhye direction.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
russian paratroopersverbovoyecaptured ukrainian servicemen

