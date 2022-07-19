Trump Shadow Government READY, will he Run in 2024? NEW Evidence on Biden Crime Family

Front Page with Scott Goulet published 7/18/2022: Trump shadow government READY, will he run in 2024? NEW evidence of Biden knowing of Hunter’s deals

President Trump's team is ready to go. His shadow government has taken shape. It's just waiting to be announced. Here are the details.

According to the New York Post, Hunter Biden would often meet with his father who was then Vice President after Hunter’s personal business meetings with foreign government officials and clients. This was discovered after an examination of Hunter’s personal calendar on his computer.

Biden returned home from a four-day trip to the Middle East with limited results. He pledged at a summit with nine heads of Saudi Arabia that the United States would invest in building a positive future for the region and work in partnership with the countries.

With the U.S. leading the boycott of Russia, the two countries have actually found a common ground, but it's in outer space.