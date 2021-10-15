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Dr Lawrence Palevsky | Uncensored Science: Pandemic Unmasked
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214 views • October 15, 2021
What do we really know about COVID, the virus, and the experimental vaccines? Dr. Lawrence Palevsky joins the table to share what he's learned and why we need to rethink what we assume to be true.
Other guests around the table include: Dr Judy Mikovits, Rebecca Lamb Weiss, and Cindy Murdock.
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://plaguethebook.com/
www.drpalevsky.com
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
https://www.daystar.com/prayer
SOURCE: https://player.lightcast.com/0ATM4gjN
Other guests around the table include: Dr Judy Mikovits, Rebecca Lamb Weiss, and Cindy Murdock.
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://plaguethebook.com/
www.drpalevsky.com
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
https://www.daystar.com/prayer
SOURCE: https://player.lightcast.com/0ATM4gjN
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