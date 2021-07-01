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Communist Cancel Culture Burns Church To Ground!
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432 views • July 01, 2021
Communist Cancel Culture Burns Church To Ground! Immediately preceded by 4 Catholic churches burned to the ground in 6 days, this absolutely Beautiful Alberta Heritage Catholic church was burned to the ground in the night hours of June 29-30 2021. Not yet known which NWO "global reset" proxy is complicit, there has been a pattern of First Nations inflamed by lying Communist propaganda that 800 Catholic residential school deaths - many decades ago - were caused by Catholic priests when, in truth, the First Nations were de-populating their own children and priests tried to prevent this (see p. 200 of "Indian Bishop of the West" by Frank Dolphin). As expected, Cancel Culture Communists are destroying heritage and historical sites for their usual heinous revolutionary purposes. And to do a "Divide and Conquer" tactic between Canada's traditional Catholics and First Nations people, the latter who are inflamed unwitting proxies. Radical socialist revolutionary' Saul Alinsky's "Rules for Radicals" dedicated to Satan in opening pages, surges forward, as it directs to "Bring all to rubble and rebuild." De-civilization for the heinous "global reset." More here: http://churchremnantpower.com/2021/06/10/communist-revolution-in-canada-bans-traditional-catholic-culture/
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