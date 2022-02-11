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GREAT CRITICAL ENDING EPILOGUE - JFK TO 9/11 - EVERYTHING IS A RICH MAN'S TRICK! 2014
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64 views • February 11, 2022
This film is likely to leave Americans with the impression that JFK was assassinated by a corrupted brutal ruling class. Perhaps they should ask themselves if they are quite sure that he wasn't simply killed by America. So it seems that finally we are left with a very simple question - What kind of society is it which kills its own best men?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KWoqI6pJUQ6l/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KWoqI6pJUQ6l/
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