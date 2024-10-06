'Not just Maga, I'm Dark Maga': Elon Musk attends Trump Rally, back in PA

I'm sharing this video from 'The Economic Times', on YouTube, with their description.

'Not just Maga, I'm Dark Maga': Elon Musk attends Donald Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, attended a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania, showing strong support for Trump's 2024 re-election bid. Musk declared himself 'Dark MAGA' and urged the crowd to fight for Trump's victory. Both highlighted issues like military strength, border security, and educational quality.

Adding:

Elon Musk mentioned a very important issue during a rally with Donald Trump in Pennsylvania - on September 29, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed (https://www.politico.com/news/2024/09/29/california-outlaws-local-voter-id-rules-00181608) a new law prohibiting local authorities from introducing or enforcing voter ID requirements at polling stations.

Supporters of the law (Democrats) claim that voter ID requirements allegedly create barriers to voting, especially for low-income people, minorities, and the elderly.

In reality, we are seeing a series of consistent measures for the complete legalization of "carousel voting" - now hundreds of homeless people/illegal immigrants/leftists can be run through the polling stations without any problems at all. In fact, for the past four years, the Democrats have been busy flooding the country with illegal immigrants for this very purpose.

Currently, 15 states in the US do not require voter ID at polling stations.

