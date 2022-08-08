The Esoteric Mysteries w/ Brad Olsen | Conversations On The Fringe





Joshua Reid is joined by special guest Brad Olsen for tonight's Conversations On The Fringe! Brad Olsen is the author of ten books including three in his Esoteric Series: "Modern Esoteric" "Future Esoteric." and the newly-released “Beyond Esoteric.” He has traveled to all seven continents, including Antarctica by sailboat, seeking adventure and the answers to the mysteries of humankind's past.





Guest Websites:

http://www.CCCPublishing.com

http://www.BradOlsen.com

http://www.HowWeird.org





Book:

Beyond Esoteric: Escaping Prison Planet





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#Esoteric #BradOlsen #Mysteries #Spirituality #Fringe #Antarctica #RedpillProject #AncientCivilizations #Conspiracy #Podast